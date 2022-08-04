Applications invited from entrepreneurs for assistance

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Tamil Nadu Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department has invited applications seeking subsidy-linked assistance for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs who were affected during the COVID-19 under COVID Assistance and Relief to Entrepreneurs (Care).

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the new scheme comes with two components - Care 1 and Care 2.

Under Care 1 plan, entrepreneurs who were commercially hit by COVID during 2020-21 and 2021-22 can come forward on their own or their legal heirs for resurrecting the same organisation or a similar organisation or any other industrial unit with subsidy-linked assistance. The ceiling for the project estimate should be Rs. 5 crore. They can get 25% or a maximum of Rs. 25 lakh subsidy on machineries. The applicant should be within 55 years of age with a Plus Two qualification.

Under the plan, not only production units but also service units can benefit. Those who had got subsidy-linked loan before 2020 were eligible under this scheme.

Under Care 2 plan, MSME unit, affected during COVID, can seek assistance for technical upgradation or modernisation with 25% subsidy with a maximum subsidy of Rs. 25 lakh on the cost of machineries.

Applications for Care can be downloaded for www.msmetamilnadu.tn.go.in

More details can be obtained from Manager, District Industries Centre, District Collectorate, Virudhunagar or over 89255-34036, he said.