Applications invited for Urdu course

February 14, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is offering a one year Urdu language diploma course for beginners. The correspondence course offered through English or Hindi will be conducted by Madurai-based Gausiya Foundation.

Contact classes will be conducted during weekends and study materials provided free of cost. The Ministry will provide the certificate for those successfully completing the course.

The fee for the entire course is ₹200 and the last date for submitting applications is February 20. Interested persons can call 9894037055, according to a press release from A.G. Mohamed Ashraf Gani Sayani, president, Gausiya Foundation. Candidates could collect application forms from Gausiya Foundation office at 1/A, Anna Nagar Main Road, Sathamangalam, near Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, the release added.

CONNECT WITH US