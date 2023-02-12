ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for Urdu course

February 12, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MADURAI

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is offering a one year Urdu language diploma course for beginners. The correspondence course offered in English or Hindi will be conducted by the Madurai-based Gausiya Foundation. 

Contact classes will be conducted during weekends and study materials will be provided free of cost. The Ministry of Human Resource Development will provide the certificate after successful completion of the course. 

The fee for the entire course is ₹200 and the last date for submitting applications is February 20. Interested persons can call 98940 37055, according to a press release from A. G. Mohamed Ashraf Gani Sayani, president, Gausiya Foundation. Candidates can collect the application forms from the Gausiya Foundation office at 1/A, Anna Nagar Main Road, Sathamangalam, near Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai.

