Applications invited for unemployment dole

Applications are invited from jobless youth to receive unemployment assistance through the Department of Employment and Training.

Unemployed persons, who are not enrolled in school/college and are not self-employed, are eligible for the assistance for three years, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said in a statement.

The maximum age of beneficiaries should be 45 years for SC/ST category and 40 years for others. The beneficiaries should have a savings bank account with a nationalised bank.

Applicants under general category should have completed five years of registration at the employment exchange and their annual family income should not exceed ₹72,000. The monthly assistance is ₹200 for those who failed class 10 and ₹300 for those who passed. The assistance for those who passed class 12 and diploma-holders is ₹400 and for graduates it is ₹600 a month. The application can be obtained from the District Employment Office, or can be downloaded from the website www.tnvelaivaaippu.gov.in

After getting endorsement from the Revenue Inspector, they should submit their applications in person at the District Employment Office along with original certificates, Aadhar card, family card and passbook of savings bank account.

Differently abled

All types of differently abled persons should have completed one year of registration. They should have registered along with their national identity card. The assistance for qualification up to class 10 is ₹600, ₹750 up to class 12. For graduates, it is ₹1,000 a month.

There is no income ceiling and they can get the benefits for 10 years or till the age of 57. They should produce all original certificates along with their national identity card and smart card. The assistance will be deposited directly in their bank accounts every quarterly.

Those who have already benefitted under the scheme need not apply. The last date for submission of annual self-affidavit for unemployment for the differently abled has been further extended from August 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021, the statement said.