Applications invited for two posts of member in Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority

February 20, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from retired government employees from service sector to the two posts of member in Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority.

Those aged below 62 years and had retired from transport, telecommunication, electricity board, insurance, medical and education departments are eligible to apply. Filled-in applications should be received by post at the office of Chairperson, Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority/Principal District Judge, Srivilliputtur by 5 p.m. of March 13, a statement said.

