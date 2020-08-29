Applications invited for Thanthai Periyar award

Virudhunagar

29 August 2020 17:56 IST

The State government invites applications for Thanthai Periyar Award for Social Justice from people who have worked for social justice. A statement from Virudhunagar Collector R.Kannan said recipients of the award would get a cash award of ₹1 lakh and an one-sovereign gold medal.

People who strived for the social justice and worked for uplifting the living standards of people can apply with details, including name and address before October 31.

Advertising

Advertising