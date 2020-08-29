Madurai

Applications invited for Thanthai Periyar award

The State government invites applications for Thanthai Periyar Award for Social Justice from people who have worked for social justice. A statement from Virudhunagar Collector R.Kannan said recipients of the award would get a cash award of ₹1 lakh and an one-sovereign gold medal.

People who strived for the social justice and worked for uplifting the living standards of people can apply with details, including name and address before October 31.

