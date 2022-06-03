Applications invited for setting up workshops for repairing farm equipment

Applications invited from entrepreneurs, farmers users groups

The Department of Agricultural Engineering has invited applications from entrepreneurs, farmers’ users’ groups and farmers’ producers’ organisations for establishing workshops for maintenance and repairing of farm equipment and solar-powered pumpsets with 50% subsidy.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has said that the workshops were being set up under National Agricultural Development Programme. The scheme is aimed at maintenance and repairing of farm equipment and solar-powered pumpsets at farms to ensure uninterrupted farming operations and to provide employment to rural youths.

The workshops would be set up at a cost of ₹8 lakh with the 50% subsidy of a maximum of ₹4 lakh. Those who have adequate space and three-phase power connection can approach the office of Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) and submit their applications. The executive committee set up at the district level will scrutinise and approve the applications.

The machineries required for the workshop would be finalised by the Superintending Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) and beneficiaries can buy them on payment. After inspection of the workshop and the machineries, the Assistant Executive Engineer would release the subsidy which would be deposited in the bank account of the beneficiary.

Interested people can approach the nearest office of Assistant Executive Engineer in Virudhunagar or Srivilliputtur, the statement said.