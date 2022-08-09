Madurai

Applications invited for setting up native chicken farms

Special Correspondent VIRUDHUNAGAR August 09, 2022 18:43 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:43 IST

Animal Husbandry Department has invited applications for setting up small farms for native chicken breeds in rural areas with 50% subsidy.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said subsidy would be given to seven to 13 beneficiaries with 250 birds. The project estimate for each unit was ₹3.33 lakh, of which ₹1.66 lakh would be given as subsidy. The beneficiaries should contribute the remaining amount.

Those in rural areas having 625 square feet of land for putting up the shed was eligible under the scheme. They should produce the land documents. The beneficiaries should not have got benefits under any of the schemes for poultry farm from the department from 2012-13 to 2020-2021.

Besides, the beneficiaries should give an assurance to maintain the farms for a minimum of three years. They should give their contribution as individual investment or through bank loans.

Preference would be given to widows, destitutes, transgenders and differenly abled people, and 30% of the beneficiaries would be from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The last date for submitting the application was August 10. Details could be obtained from nearby veterinary hospitals, the statement said.

