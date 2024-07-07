Applications invited for setting up country chicken farm in Virudhunagar district

The district administration has invited applications from people interested to set up country chicken farm with Government subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Government was providing 50% subsidy to set up country chick farms in rural areas with 250 chickens in a unit.

Three to six beneficiaries would benefit from the scheme in Virudhunagar district in 2024-25, a statement from Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the scheme, ₹1.58 lakh subsidy would be provided for setting up the poultry shed and other parapernalia. Under the scheme, each beneficiary would get 250 numbers of 4-week-old country chickens. The beneficiary should own 625 square feet of land and the land documents -- chitta, adangal -- should be submitted. The land should be away from human habitations.

The beneficiary should be a permanent resident of the village.

The beneficiary or his/her family members should not have been a beneficiary of this scheme in 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beneficiary should assure that he/she would maintain the farm for a minimum of three years.

The contribution of the beneficiary could also be availed through bank loans.

Widows, destitute, transgender and differently-abled persons would be given priority. The statement added that 30% of the beneficiaries would be from SC and ST communities.

Interested persons can approach the nearby veterinary hospitals, dispensaries for further details. The filled-in applications should be submitted by July 10, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.