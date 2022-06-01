Applications invited for post of legal advisor to SP

Madurai District Police have invited applications from candidates for appointment to the post of Legal Advisor to the Superintendent of Police by June 5.

A statement said the selected candidate would get a consolidated retainer fee of ₹20,000 per month. The applicants must have completed graduation in any discipline along with B.L. from a recognised university or have completed five-year integrated course leading to a graduate degree in law.

They should have registered their names in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and have a minimum experience of five years as legal practitioners dealing with service or criminal matters in the judicial forums like Central Administrative Tribunal, the High Court or district courts. They should not have been involved in any criminal case, the statement said.