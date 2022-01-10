Applications invited for post of Law Officer

Virudhunagar

10 January 2022 19:53 IST

Virudhunagar District Police are recruiting a Law Officer to give legal advice to the Superintendent of Police on official and legal matters.

A statement said the applicants should have completed three-year BL degree course or five-year integrated law course and should have registered themselves with Tamil Nadu Bar council. They should have a minimum of five years of experience in criminal/services-related issues in High Court, District Court or Central Administrative Tribunal. They should be able to prepare counter affidavits for criminal/services-related writ petitions, writ appeals, criminal original petitions.

The consolidated pay for the post would be ₹26,000 per month. The appointment was on contract basis and would be renewed every year.It would be terminated any time for unsatisfactory services. Interested candidates could collect the application from the DPO and submit the filled-in application by January 20, the statement said.