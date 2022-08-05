Applications invited for Odhuvar course
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has called for applications from those interested in joining the three-year Odhuvar course.
Classes would be held at the Odhuvar School attached to Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, said a press release on Friday.
Interested candidates could submit their biodata along with necessary documents and photographs to the Joint Director/Executive Officer, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Madurai - 625001.
Selected candidates would be provided food, accommodation, uniforms and a monthly stipend of ₹3,000. For further details, HR&CE office at the temple or www.maduraimeenakshi.org could be visited, the release added.
