Applications invited for Namakku Naame Scheme

Virudhunagar

12 December 2021 18:29 IST

Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from rural people to create public properties like schools, hospitals, ration shops and anganwadis with public contribution under Namakku Naame Scheme.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the State Government was implementing Namakku Naame Scheme for the year 2021-22 to ensure self-reliance of people in rural areas and create public properties with a minimum of one-third contribution from them.

Under the scheme, classrooms for Government colleges and schools, laboratories, toilets, parking lot, Government hostel buildings, noon-meal centres, cooking sheds, library and buildings for Government hospitals, primary health centres, veterinary hospitals, ration shops, anganwadi centres, integrated sanitary complexes and community halls can be taken up.

Besides, basic amenities like drinking water projects, cement roads, paver block roads, tar roads, bridges, threshing plots and solid waste management works like construction of drainage channels and vehicles, parks, playgrounds and traffic islands can also be developed.

Those interested should send their application with demand draft, for a minimum of one-third contribution of the project cost, drawn in the name of District Collector, Virudhunagar, and it should be submitted to the respective Block Development Officer.