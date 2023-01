January 03, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The district administration has invited applications for Mahatma Gandhi Award given to village panchayats for fulfilling sustainable development goals embodying transparency and good governance.

The award, instituted by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, will be presented to the best 37 village panchayats at a total cost of ₹3.80 crore, with ₹10 lakh per district, stated a press release. Interested applicants can apply through http:/tnrd.tn.gov.in.