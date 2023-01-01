Applications invited for Green Champion Award

January 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The district administration has invited applications from individuals and institutions for the ‘Green Champion Award 2022,’ instituted by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest.

According to a communique, individuals, institutions, industries, schools, colleges, residential welfare associations and local bodies, who have contributed towards protecting the environment, were eligible for the award.

The applicants could apply by showcasing their work in environmental education and training, environmental awareness, environmental protection, research and scientific studies for new innovative green products or technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adaptation and mitigation, emission reduction, control and recycling of plastic waste, eco-restoration, conservation measures, coastal area protection among others.

The Ministry would award 100 winners with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each. The winners would be selected by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) through a district-level award committee under the chairmanship of the district Collector.

The last date for submitting applications in the prescribed format was April 15.

For more details, visit www.tnpcb.gov.in and contact the District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Madurai District for more details.