Applications invited for educational assistance from labour welfare board

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has invited applications from labourers registered with the board for educational assistance for their wards.

The last date for submitting the completed applications for educational assistance and incentives is December 31, 2024.

A statement said that labourers can get from ₹1,000 to ₹12,000 towards educational assistance for their wards studying in pre-KG to post-graduate education.

Similarly, education incentives are being provided to their wards who secure higher marks in the 10th and 12th public examination.

The salary (pay and dearness allowance) of the employees should be within ₹35,000 a month.

Applications can get obtained on visiting the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board office in person or can be downloaded from www.lwb.tn.gov.in

The filled-in application addressed to Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai -6 should be sent by December 31, 2024.

Under the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board Act, organised sectors like industrial units, shops, transport companies, food industry and farm sector should pay labour welfare fund of ₹60 annually towards each of their employee. The last date for payment of labour welfare fund is January 31, 2025.