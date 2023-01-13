Applications invited for contract-based nurses in Madurai

January 13, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - MADURAI

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjunkumar has invited applications for the post of contract-based staff nurses on Thursday. As many as 86 vacancies are available in Rural and Urban Primary Health Centres or Health and Wellness Centres and two vacancies for the post of Mid Level Health Providers, stated a press release. Interested candidates up to 50 years of age and with qualifications of diploma-holding general nursing and midwifery (DGNM) or B.Sc Nursing can apply before 5.45 p.m. on January 27. Application forms should be sent to the Executive Secretary/Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai District Health Society, Vishwanathapuram, Madurai 625 014. For further details, contact 0452 - 2640778.