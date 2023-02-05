ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for contract-based health workers in Madurai

February 05, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjunkumar has invited applications for various contract-based posts in Health and Wellness Centres attached to the Urban Primary Health Centres in Madurai.

Interested candidates below 40 years of age can apply for the posts of medical officers and multipurpose hospital workers, while men below the age of 50 can apply for the post of multipurpose health workers. There are 46 vacancies for each post, read the official statement.

Aspirants can apply before 5.45 p.m. on February 16. Application forms along with necessary documents should be sent to the Executive Secretary/Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai District Health Society, Viswanathapuram, Madurai - 625 014. For further details, contact 0452 - 2640778.

