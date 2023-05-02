ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for CM’s Youth Award

May 02, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for the Chief Minister’s State Youth Award from those who have rendered social services in the year 2022-23.

The award entails recognition of three women and three men for work done towards social development. The chosen people will be felicitated during Independence Day celebrations and will receive ₹1 lakh, a certificate and a medal, as per a press release.

Those aged between 15 and 35 can apply. Their social services, that are identifiable and measurable, rendered between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 will be considered. The applicant should have resided in Tamil Nadu for at least five years and a proof for the same should be attached.

Those working in Union and State government offices, public sector undertakings, universities, colleges and schools are not eligible to apply. The reputation of the applicant among the local people will be considered.

Interested people can apply online on www.sdat.tn.gov.in by 4 p.m. on May 31. For further details, contact the District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer on 74017 03504.

