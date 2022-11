Sealed applications are invited to select BSNL franchisees for selling BSNL SIM cards and recharge coupons in Madurai business area before November 17.

According to a press release, interested persons from Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Vedasandur, Nilakottai, Athoor, Chinnalapatti and Natham can contact for further details, Assistant General Manager on 94861 02465 ; Sub-Divisional Engineer 94861 02281.

For further details, visit www.tamilnadu.bsnl.co.in/tenderlistcircle.aspx