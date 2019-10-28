Applications invited for award

Applications are invited from girls up to age of 18 years for a State award for those who have worked for the upliftment of girls.

A statement issued here on Monday said that the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meals is giving awards to girls who have worked for preventing crime against girl children, to ensure education for girls up to the age of 18 years, to eradicate female child labourers, to prevent child marriages and those who have done some heroic acts.

Girls of age up to 18 years as on December 31, 2019 can apply for the award. The applications much reach latest by October 31.

The application, with recommendations from heads of schools and District Chief Educational Officer, District Child Protection Officer, Department of Police and voluntary organisations, should be submitted to the District Social Welfare Officer, the statement said.

The applications upon scrutiny would be sent by the District Collector to the Commissioner of Social Welfare for consideration by a State-level committee.

The selected candidate would be given the award with a certificate of appreciation and ₹1 lakh cash award.