Applications invited for ATVM facilitators in 18 railway stations

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway invites applications from retired railway employees and general public for appointment of ATVM (automatic ticket vending machine) facilitators for railway stations at Dindigul, Palani, Karaikudi, Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai, Kallidaikurichi, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Sankarankoil, Pudukottai, Sattur, Sengottai, Madurai, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Bodinayakkanur and Punalur.

Already 14 ATVM facilitators have been engaged in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Bodinayakkanur and Punalur to issue unreserved tickets. The railways wants to proliferate ticket sales through ATVMs.

The tenure of the ATVM facilitators is one year. They will get 3% of the value of total ticket sale as commission.

Details of application forms and other terms and conditions are available on https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/. The last date for submission of forms is June 11, a statement said.