Applications from NGOs invited in bid to step up rescue of stray animals

October 15, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Applications have been invited from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) running shelters for stray and abandoned animals for assistance under the Vallalar Biodiversity Shelter scheme.

Taking cognisance of the efforts put forth by NGOs sheltering dogs, cattle, pigs, cats and other animals under the auspices of Animal Welfare Board of India, the State government, in an effort to strengthen such rescue and shelter services, has allocated ₹20 crore under the Vallalar Biodiversity Shelter scheme.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, acknowledging the efforts of the NGOs in a statement, said such organisations can now seek benefits under the scheme to provide food, medicines and take up birth control measures for animals, for the construction of additional shelters, operation theatres, vaccination and for mobile emergency treatment vehicles.

The Collector highlighted the increase in the indiscriminate feeding of stray dogs and stressed the need to shelter them in dedicated shelter places.

The NGOs can get the applications from the nearest Animal Husbandry Veterinary hospitals and submit them to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, 571, Anna Salai, Animal Husbandry Veterinary Hospital, Nandanam, Chennai - 35.

The applicants have been asked to provide the details of services they provide, details of infrastructure, maintenance expenses and other relevant documents. The funds would be released after the officials concerned file a report based on inspection of the facilities, the statement said.

