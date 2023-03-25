Applications for facilitators for ticket vending machines invited

March 25, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

The Madurai Railway Division has invited applications from retired railway employees from the department as facilitators for the issue of unreserved ticket through Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at railway stations.

The objective of the scheme is to reduce waiting time of passengers at ticket counters in railway stations.

Specimen application form and general conditions of engagement of facilitators are displayed on the notice boards of the stations. Retired railway employees settled in the particular station limit can apply for the engagement of facilitator in the respective station.

The forms should be submitted to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, DRM Office Madurai-625016.

The number of facilitators required in each station are: Madurai- six, Dindigul and Tirunelveli five each, Sengottai- three, Manapparai, Manamadurai, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Sivakasi and Vanchi Maniyachchi two each.

Stations that require only one facilitator are Paramakkudi, Punalur, Kottarakkara, Nazareth, Tiruchendur, Sankarankovil, Pudukkottai, Udumalapettai, Palani, Kadayanallur, Kallidaikurichi, Cheranmahadevi, Kizha Puliyur, Ambasamudram, Pavoorchatram and Thoothukudi.