Applications for economic development schemes under TAHDCO invited

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes persons, aged 18 years to 65 years, for various economic development schemes under Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation.

The annual family income has been raised from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 2 lakh, said Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, in a statement.

Besides,, the project cost can be increased based on the eligibility of the applicant and based on the project present.

The subsidy is ₹ 30,000 per lakh and the maximum subsidy under the scheme is ₹ 2.25 lakh.

Eligible candidates can apply for buying land, developing land, tatkal electricity connection scheme, and for setting up petrol bunks and gas stations under entrepreneur development scheme.

They can also apply under self employment programme for youth for setting up hospitals, pharmacy, opticals, physiotherapy centres, clinical laboratories.

Subsidy under self help groups economic loan assistance and for discretionary funds of the District Collector and Managing Director, assistance of ₹ 50,000 for preparing for UPSC and TNPSC Group I mains examination and to set up offices by Law graduates, chartered accountants and cost accountants.

Online applications should be uploaded through http://application.tahdco.com

The applications should be enclosed with photograph, proof of residence, community certificate with number, date of issue, and issuing authority and office.

Other details like family annual income, family card, ration card, GST number and project report along with patta/chitta (for buying land and its development) should be provided.

For uploading the applications at the office of District Manager (TAHDCO) a fee of ₹ 60 has to be paid, the statement said.