‘Applications for compassionate appointment should be in prescribed format’

HC says it should also be made within three years

Appointments on compassionate grounds should be provided in accordance with terms and conditions, and the applications should be in a proper format along with all relevant documents, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that a mere representation was not sufficient, and an application for compassionate appointment should be made within three years. The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Kannan, who was adopted by his unmarried paternal aunt, Mariyammal of Dindigul. The woman, who was a conservancy worker, died in 2013 while in service.

The petitioner submitted a representation to the authorities concerned seeking appointment on compassionate grounds. However, it was not made in the prescribed format and was only a simple representation seeking appointment.

He submitted a subsequent representation in 2017. However, it was rejected by the authorities as it was made four years after the death of the petitioner’s aunt.

The first representation was rejected as the petitioner could not submit supporting documents and the second representation was not considered as it was filed after four years. Taking note of the same, the court dismissed the petition.