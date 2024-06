Interested candidates born after July 3, 2004 and before January 3, 2008 are eligible to apply for Agniveer (Air Force) exam from July 8 to 28 through https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in website. As application charges, the applicants should pay ₹550 and GST. Those who have completed Class XII, ITI or any degree are eligible to apply for the exam, which will be conducted October 18, according to a statement issued here.

