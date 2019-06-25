Applications called for selection of direct agents

Madurai

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, has called for applications to select direct agents for Postal Life Insurance Scheme.

Candidates who have completed 12th Standard and above 18 years and below 60 years of age are eligible to apply. Unemployed/self-employed educated youth, ex agents of any insurance company, ex-servicemen, anganwadi workers, mahila mandal workers, retired teachers, self-help group functionaries or anyone fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply.

People who are currently engaged as agents in other insurance companies are not eligible to apply. Applicants who fulfil the required qualification should send their bio-data, self attested copies of Aadhaar card, PAN card, address proof and educational qualification to ‘The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, Madurai-625002’ on or before July 5.

The applications should be sent by registered post/ speed post only. Application forms can be obtained from any nearby post office or by sending an e-mail to domadurai.tn@indiapost.gov.in / ramkumarbaba@gmail.com. Interested candidates can contact Group Leader (PLI) Ramkumar Baba at 9894262811 for more details.