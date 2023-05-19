Application to locate e-seva centres launched

May 19, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday launched an application to locate e-seva centres and issued orders to 13,336 entrepreneurs recognising them as e-seva centre agents.

He said that the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) was implementing the e-seva scheme with the objective of providing citizen-centric services in various government departments through the e-seva centres.

At present, 235 citizen services of various departments are provided through the 8,040 e-seva centres located across the State through the https://tnesevai.tn.gov.in website.

These centres are run by service agencies such as Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS), Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation, Village Poverty Alleviation Committees (VPRC), Fishermen Cooperative Societies and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE).

The availability of the e-seva centres (calculated as population to e-seva centre ratio) has doubled in village panchayats, town panchayats and municipalities and tripled in corporations.

A total of 1,27,01,935 transactions have been carried out in 2022-23 through the e-seva portal. Citizens can directly access the services through the portal. The application has been launched on Android and the Play Store link is: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.tnega.nearby and will also be released on iOS soon.