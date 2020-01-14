Apple-sized tumour in the heart removed by Madurai government hospital doctors

Doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) removed an apple-sized tumor from the heart of an11- year-old girl from Thottikulam village in Tirunelveli district. The young patient is on the road to full recovery, Dean, J. Sangumani announced at a press meet on Tuesday.

Former Head of the Department, Cardio-thoracic surgery, A. Rathinavel, who led a team of doctors on November 17, 2019 said that the excised tumour was very large 9cm x 6cm x 4cm and weighed around 150 g in the right ventricle. “Although such tumours exist outside the heart and near the heart, it is rare that they are inside the heart,” he said.

He said that the patient arrived complaining of palpitations and chest pain. After evaluating the problem through CT scans and an ECHO, an open heart surgery was performed on November 13 to evaluate the tumour. After four days, the doctors performed a four-hour surgery to remove it and said that this benign tumour is not likely to recur.

The doctors at the hospital also operated upon a 35 year-old man from Sivaganga district who complained of breathing difficulties following a case of poisoning. The patient who underwent a tracheal resection and anastamosis was initially admitted in October, 2019.

Assistant Professor Marwyn Manoah said that the complicated procedure caused the contraction of the windpipe -- leaving a narrow pathway for air. The operation proved to be useful after a three week recovery period when a fibrotic bronchoscopy showed signs of healing.

“Both surgeries would have cost between ₹2 and ₹ 3 lakh if done at private hospitals but patients here benefited from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” said the Dean.