Plea to waive fixed power charges

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to waive the fixed charges till December to industrial units with high tension power connection, following the lockdown imposed to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
Its senior president S. Rethinavelu has said in a press release that most of the micro, small and medium industries will be unable to pay the electricity bill due to the current crisis, as a consumer with HT power connection are required to pay 90% of the units that they have subscribed to, even if there was no power consumption.
The tariff for each KVA (kilovolt ampere) for HT consumers is ₹350. In addition, they have to pay ₹8 for each unit of electricity they consumed.
In instalments
Moreover, electricity bill for March, April and May should be collected after June in instalments, Mr. Rethinavelu said.
