July 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Department of Forest has again warned people not to rear birds that come under under the Wildlife Protection Act.

District Forest Officer S. Hemalatha has said that after an appeal made by officials, several people handed over their parrots. Under the amended law, keeping Scheduled animals and birds at home was a punishable offence Violators could be jailed.