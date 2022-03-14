Appeal to Governor to appoint college Principals as Vice-Chancellors

M. Kannan, Principal, Saraswathi Narayanan College Principal M. Kannan has written to Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi to consider eligible college Principals also for university Vice-Chancellors posts.

He stated his concern on how only university professors, especially retired science and engineering faculty members, were selected for the post of Vice-Chancellors in the State in the recent past.

In the letter, he said the Vice-Chancellors required a holistic knowledge of university academic administration and hence the Principals definitely “have an edge over university professors” for the post.

University professors appointed as Vice-Chancellors purely based on their subject merit had proved to be incompetent for the post in the past as their careers were mostly limited to single departments and they might not have adequate knowledge and expertise in the holistic development of a university.

According to Mr. Kannan, the post of Vice-Chancellors involves a lot of academic and administrative nuances and a committed vision for multifaceted development of not only the university but also more than 100 institutions affiliated to it.

The letter elaborated on how the Principals of government and government-aided colleges might have greater expertise in the matter concerning high educational administration.