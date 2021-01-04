Appeal to Collector to retrieve encroached land

A group of women from Vilaathikulam on Monday submitted a petition a tthe weekly grievance redressal meet held at the Collectorate seeking action against encroachers of government land near the river and its immediate retrieval.
The petitioners said a group had encroached upon government land adjacent to the Vaipaar and one of them was constructing a building. Since the land was being used by women and senior citizens for their morning walk, the encroachment should be removed.
Moreover, steps should be taken by the district administration to save the land from being illegally occupied in future, they said.
S. Gomeswari, 33, a widow from Sankaraperi submitted a petition seeking employment after her husband died in October last. She said she had three daughters and her husband, Selvam, had been a labourer. A diabetic patient, he died of COVID-19.
Since she was struggling to feed her children, Ms. Gomeswari appealed to the Collector to give her employment in any of the government department.
Councilor of ward 12 of Ottapidaaram union P. Subbulakshimi submitted a petition seeking full-fledged operation of buses to rural areas from Thoothukudi to Keezha Seithalai, Kollamparumbu, Milagunaththam, Vellaaram and Vilaathikulam to Kumareddiarpuram.
The buses were suspended in the wake of lockdown and badly affected farm labourers and workers coming to Thoothukudi. Hence, the Collector should take steps for early operation of buses on the routes, she said.
