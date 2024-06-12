Appeal preferred against Single Bench judgment that allowed angapradakshinam

Karur Collector and two other officials have preferred an appeal against a Single Bench judgment that had allowed a petition filed by a devotee of Saint Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral who sought permission to perform angapradakshinam by rolling over the plantain leaves on which other devotees had been served food on the Jeeva Samadhi day of the Saint at Nerur in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that since the event was over the court would take up the appeal for hearing on June 25. Karur Collector, Karur Revenue Divisional Officer and Manmangalam Tahsildar preferred the appeal against the Single Bench judgment.

The Single Bench while allowing the petition filed by the devotee had observed that if the right to privacy includes sexual and gender orientation, it certainly includes one’s spiritual orientation also. The petitioner has a guaranteed fundamental right under Article 25 (1) of the Constitution to carry out the religious vow undertaken by him. The Single Bench also observed that on the Jeeva Samadhi day, the customary practice was for devotees to do angapradakshinam on the plantain leaves. It is the genuine belief of the devotees that such an act would confer on them spiritual benefit.

In their appeal, the appellants submitted that following a 2015 Division Bench judgment, the authorities did not allow anyone to roll over on the plantain leaves left after the meal was taken. The writ petitioner had filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to consider his representation. The Single Bench pronounced the order on May 17 while the function was scheduled on May 18. The writ petition was allowed with positive directions which are contradictory to the 2015 Division Bench judgment, the appellants said and sought grant of stay on all further proceedings.

The Single Bench had observed that the 2015 judgement was passed without hearing the necessary parties and said “I characterise the order as null and void”.

