Appeal for donating eatables for cyclone victims in Chennai

Kanniyakumari District administration has appealed to the residents of the district to donate water bottle, biscuit packets, milk powder, rice, packed grocery materials for the benefit of those affected in Chennai by Cyclone Michaung.
A statement said that interested public, volunteers can hand over the materials by 2 p.m. on Thursday at the conference hall in the Collectorate.
Materials that are delayed cannot be taken to Chennai for distribution, the statement added.
