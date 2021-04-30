‘Appeal against SC judgement’

30 April 2021 21:40 IST

Madurai

Members of Tamil Nadu Suttrusoozhal Pathugappu Iyakkam petitioned the Collector here on Friday urging the State government to appeal against the Supreme Court's decision to allow the operation of Sterlite Copper's oxygen plant.

Led by its Coordinator Mukilan, the members alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was supporting Vedanta to run the plant in Thoothukudi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mukilan urged the government to arrest those who were responsible for instigating the clashes in Thoothukudi in 2018.

The government must respect the decision of the people of Thoothukudi who are against the operation of the oxygen plant, said Mr. Mukilan.