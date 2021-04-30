Madurai

‘Appeal against SC judgement’

Madurai

Members of Tamil Nadu Suttrusoozhal Pathugappu Iyakkam petitioned the Collector here on Friday urging the State government to appeal against the Supreme Court's decision to allow the operation of Sterlite Copper's oxygen plant.

Led by its Coordinator Mukilan, the members alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was supporting Vedanta to run the plant in Thoothukudi.

Mr. Mukilan urged the government to arrest those who were responsible for instigating the clashes in Thoothukudi in 2018.

The government must respect the decision of the people of Thoothukudi who are against the operation of the oxygen plant, said Mr. Mukilan.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 9:40:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/appeal-against-sc-judgement/article34452292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY