Appavu sponsors framing of Gandhi’s photos in Johannesburg library

October 03, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu paying floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Johannesburg on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu paying floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Johannesburg on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has sponsored framing of rare photos of Mahatma Gandhi and fixing them on the walls of a library in Johannesburg as those photos were kept on the floor.

Mr. Appavu, who was on his way to Ghana’s capital Accra to participate in the 66th Commonwealth Parliament Conference, being held between October 3 and 5, visited on Friday a place in Johannesburg where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1908 to 1910.

As he saw the rare photos of the Mahatma kept on the floor of the library, Mr. Appavu donated an amount to the library administrators for framing all the photos of Mahatma Gandhi and hanging them on the walls so that visitors could recall the Mahatma’s life in ‘apartheid South Africa’ and the challenges he encountered there.

“This amount is being donated to the library on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Hence, I request you to complete the framing of all the rare photos of Mahatma Gandhi in this library at the earliest and fix them on the walls,” Mr. Appavu told the administrators.

The Speaker also offered floral tribute to the busts of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela at Gandhi Square.

Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Head of Chancery, Consulate at Johannesburg, Vineet Kumar and Vice-Consulate Anjani Srivatsava accompanied the Speaker.

Earlier, Mr. Appavu called on Deputy Speaker of the Senate of Egypt Bahaa El-Din Shukka and Senate’s Secretary General Mahmoud Ismail Etman in Cairo and discussed the challenges the countries are facing due to global warming. He also explained the steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to conserve the Tamirabharani civilization like Egypt’s Nile civilization.

