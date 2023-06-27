Appavu seeks special assistance of ₹1,500 crore from NPCIL for drinking water, housing schemes

June 27, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has sought ₹1,500 crore including ₹700 crore as special assistance from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for constructing groynes in 10 coastal hamlets in Radhapuram Assembly constituency where the NPCIL is operating 2 x 1,000 MWe nuclear reactors and constructing four more reactors with similar capacity.

In a memorandum submitted to Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Ajit Kumar Mohanty and NPCIL Chairman and Managing Director Bhuvan Chandra Pathak at Mumbai on last Friday, Mr. Appavu said these 10 coastal hamlets, all situated near the KKNPP complex are facing sea erosion throughout the year due to rough sea. Hence, the NPCIL should release the special assistance of ₹700 crore as special assistance for constructing groynes in these villages to save the fishermen and their country boats.

Moreover, another ₹500 crore should be released as special assistance for constructing free houses to 10,000 below poverty line families in Radhapuram Assembly.

As Radhapuram receives scanty rainfall throughout the year, providing drinking water to the residents has been a major issue. It can be mitigated with the surplus water of Pazhaiyaar River flowing in neighbouring Kanniyakumari district. If 70 cusecs of this surplus water, now wastefully entering the sea, is diverted to Radhapuram through the existing Radhapuram Channel, 52 irrigation tanks in the region can be filled and used for drinking water.

“Hence, I request the NPCIL to release ₹300 crore as special assistance for the lift irrigation system to be created for pumping the surplus water,” Mr. Appavu said.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, ₹14.50 crore may be released for bringing drinking water to Koodankulam from the open wells in Nambiyar Riverbed.

The Speaker sought another ₹97.35 lakh for installing webcams and the uninterruptible power supply systems in the smart classrooms created in all 295 government and the government-aided schools in Radhapuram.

Mr. Appavu said in his memorandum that a smart classroom has been created in all 295 government and the government-aided primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in Radhapuram Assembly segment with the funds released from the MLA Constituency Development Fund and the CSR funds from KKNPP and the Larsen and Toubro Limited. Since spoken English classes and computer education through the touch screen facility are being conducted for these students through the smart classrooms, web cameras have to be fitted.

Moreover, these smart classrooms have to be provided with UPS for ensuring uninterrupted teaching during unexpected power outages..

