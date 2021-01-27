Appavu moves HC for release of water from dams

Madurai

Former DMK MLA M. Appavu has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the State to release water from Pechiparai dam through Radhapuram channel so that 52 ponds in the area could be filled with water for the benefit of the agriculturalists.

In his petition, Mr. Appavu said that in 1972, the State government had introduced a scheme and as per the scheme a water channel was created. Water from the Pechiparai dam would travel through Thovalai channel and to Radhapuram, which would then fill up 52 ponds in the area. He said that the project was for the benefit of the farmers.

He said that approximately 16000 acres of agricultural land would get the benefit directly and 1012 acres of nanjai lands would get the benefit from water stored in the 52 ponds. He said that though the water capacity at the Pechiparai dam was surplus, only limited water was being released and this affected the livelihood of the farmers.

In a connected petition, he sought the release of water from the Manimuthar dam as special supply to the ponds in Nanguneri, Radhapuram and Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district and Sattankulam and Udangudi in Thoothukudi district. In 2008, the State government initiated steps to meet the demands for adequate drinking water in the region, he said.

A request was made to link the Thamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiyar rivers as part of a project. The areas in the region will not face water scarcity if the project is completed. The public is facing a crisis as of now. Therefore, the water from the dam must be released to address the drinking water issue, he said.

Taking up both the public interest litigation petitions for hearing, a Division bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to the State government and sought response from authorities concerned. The case was adjourned for the filing of response in the case and further hearing till February 4.