Appalling condition of roads

Many arterial stretches are riddled with potholes

Madurai

The recent rains have exposed the poor and abysmal condition of roads in the city, complain city residents.

Many arterial roads, junctions and interior roads are riddled with potholes and craters.

S. Kannan, an auto rickshaw driver, says accidents occur everyday at the Kalavasal junction which has large craters. "The two-wheeler riders often fall down whenever they encounter these large craters. When two-wheeler riders try to avoid the craters, they often clash with the vehicles coming from behind, leading to accidents," he says.

The ongoing road projects in the core city around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple have caused severe inconvenience to road users. Many roads that have been dug up for the project have been left open, proving to be danger pits for the road users.

Nitesh Kothari, a trader on Muthiah Pillai Lane near Thirumalai Nayak Palace, says that hundreds of vehicles travel every day on the streets in the core city that are highly damaged. "Since, 'smart road' work is under way on the Masi Streets, vehicle users used to travel on adjacent lanes to reach their destination. But, all these adjacent lanes are highly damaged. Hence, vehicle users take a long route to reach their destinations," he says.

Mr. Kothari says that pits that were dug up on Muthiah Pillai Lane by Madurai Corporation officials for laying drinking water pipelines were left open. "The residents took the initiative to cover up the excavated portions of the road," he adds.

M. Lokesh, a shopkeeper near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, says that a brief spell of rains leaves the streets around the temple inundated. "The water stagnation issue has worsened only after the commencement of smart city projects.

U.T. Vassan, senior consultant, Joints and Sports Injury Centre, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, says that regularly commuting on two-wheelers in the bad roads of the city can place severe stress on the cervical spine. "This can lead to chronic back pain for the residents," he says.

City Engineer S. Arasu says that laying patchwork for potholes and craters is underway across the city.