App to facilitate securing habitual offenders swiftly

Training for police officers and personnel inaugurated

Dindigul

Launching the facetagr App on Monday, the Dindigul District Police have moved one step forward as the technology will facilitate securing habitual offenders swiftly.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the training programme for about 60 police officers and personnel from the district, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya said that Dindigul was the first district in the south zone to launch such an App and second in Tamil Nadu next to Tiruvallur district police.

She said that the App, designed to recognise a person's face, would be user friendly and the highlight was that all the beat officers, patrol teams, Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors and DSPs in the respective sub-divisions in Dindigul district can have the App on their mobile phones.

The objective of the App, she said, was that it would facilitate the police to swiftly know about the history of a person, the moment the photo was uploaded on the App. For instance, if a patrol team intercepted a suspect under Thadicombu limits in the district, the officer can immediately take the picture of the person and upload it in the App.

The App, she said, was designed in such a way that the software would reveal the number of cases against the person, the backlog particulars and among others. She hoped the law and order and crime wing police would make use of the opportunity and share particulars swiftly in public interest.

Dindigul district, the SP said, had close to 8,000 CCTV cameras at vantage locations. This would aid in not only tracking a case with evidence from the beginning, but also helps the investigating teams understand the intention and among others with a larger perspective. The suspects cannot escape easily and it may help in getting conviction in the courts of law.

Ms Ravali Priya lauded the functioning of the master control room in the district. Giving a few specific instances, she said that by closely monitoring the conversations transmitted at the control room, the personnel were able to give valuable inputs to the police in other districts.

Three days ago, the personnel at the control room had intercepted an accused and a kidnap victim from another district, when the vehicle crossed the borders of Dindigul. She lauded the commendable work and with the aid of the technology, the police can produce results in a smart way.