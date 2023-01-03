App-based investigation helps in speedy crime detection; says Thoothukudi SP

January 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

By employing technological tools, police can improve their efficiency in detection and prevention of crimes, said Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan here on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers and station house officers in Thoothukudi district, he explained the salient features of Smart Kavalan App. During investigation of crimes, police relied much on technology tools and tech-based apps these days, the reason why Tamil Nadu police launched the App which has multiple benefits for both the user-public and police.

All police officers should download the App on their mobile phone and keep track of the happenings in their jurisdiction. In the event of any incident, they may inform their superiors and keep track of it using the App which is a great tool for surveillance as the movement of suspects can be monitored.

The SP also gave an outline about a social awareness programme, ‘Maatrathai Thedi’ (in pursuit of change). He said the right attitude of police would help in fetching results in solving most of the criminal and other complaints.

The police should keep a close watch on vulnerable groups and ensure that they were protected from falling prey to the designs of criminals. A change for good would be a reality in Thoothukudi district and it was in the hands of the field police officers, the SP said and added that frequent interaction and listening to the people would help bring in change.