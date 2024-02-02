Apollo’s ‘unmask cancer’ campaign set to dispel myths

February 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of the World Cancer Day, in a poignant exploration of life post-cancer, the doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre here have launched “unmask cancer”, a ground-breaking campaign aimed at unravelling the truth about cancer and dispelling myths within society.

Speaking to reporters, Medical Oncology consultant Devanand emphasised the significance of this campaign and said that discrimination against cancer survivors not only hampers their professional and personal lives but also poses significant threat to their mental and emotional well-being.

Surgical Oncology consultant Balu Mahendra said that they were providing world-class medical care at the centre. “We believe in championing the rights of every individual, irrespective of their medical history. Unmask Cancer is a testament to our dedication to creating a society that supports and uplifts cancer survivors,” he added.

The campaign is the journey of cancer winners who, despite showcasing exceptional skills and qualifications, grapples with the societal biases stemming from their cancer history. It also sheds light on the pervasive fear of prejudice, pushing individuals to conceal this vital aspect of their lives, thus echoing the experiences of countless others facing discrimination, said Chief Operating Officer Neelakannan.

Medical Oncology consultant Deenadayalan, Consultant, Medical Oncology ACC, Madurai, said psychological support was crucial in the journey after cancer treatment. The Unmask Cancer campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to provide holistic care, addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of survivorship, he added.

