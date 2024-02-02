GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo’s ‘unmask cancer’ campaign set to dispel myths

February 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the World Cancer Day, in a poignant exploration of life post-cancer, the doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre here have launched “unmask cancer”, a ground-breaking campaign aimed at unravelling the truth about cancer and dispelling myths within society.

Speaking to reporters, Medical Oncology consultant Devanand emphasised the significance of this campaign and said that discrimination against cancer survivors not only hampers their professional and personal lives but also poses significant threat to their mental and emotional well-being.

Surgical Oncology consultant Balu Mahendra said that they were providing world-class medical care at the centre. “We believe in championing the rights of every individual, irrespective of their medical history. Unmask Cancer is a testament to our dedication to creating a society that supports and uplifts cancer survivors,” he added.

The campaign is the journey of cancer winners who, despite showcasing exceptional skills and qualifications, grapples with the societal biases stemming from their cancer history. It also sheds light on the pervasive fear of prejudice, pushing individuals to conceal this vital aspect of their lives, thus echoing the experiences of countless others facing discrimination, said Chief Operating Officer Neelakannan.

Medical Oncology consultant Deenadayalan, Consultant, Medical Oncology ACC, Madurai, said psychological support was crucial in the journey after cancer treatment. The Unmask Cancer campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to provide holistic care, addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of survivorship, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.