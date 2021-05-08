Apollo Hospitals starts vaccination for those above 18 years

Madurai

08 May 2021 19:58 IST

Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Madurai has started the third phase of vaccination for citizens aged above 18 years.

A press release from the Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals Rohini Sridhar said that the beneficiaries are required to register on the CoWIN app or Aarogya Setu app to book their appointment slot before arriving for the vaccination.

In the second wave of infections, more younger patients were getting affected and thus vaccinating everyone aged above 18 was an important precautionary measure. Till now, around 3,000 persons aged 45 and above have been vaccinated in the hospital, added the press release.