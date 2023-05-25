‘Apollo Health Check On Wheels’ flagged off

May 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Preetha Reddy on Thursday flagged off ‘Apollo Health Check On Wheels’, a mobile health clinic.

Speaking on the occasion at Apollo Speciality Hospitals here, she said people hesitated to come to hospitals for health check-ups. The main objective of Apollo Health Check On Wheels was to bring health check-ups to people’s doorstep.

A sedentary lifestyle, stress and unhealthy habits had been recognised as the main causes for increasing cases of non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung and cardiovascular diseases. Timely detection and right disease management could achieve better outcomes and lower the risk of serious complications. The mobile clinic with cutting edge preventive health solutions would help detect, manage and cure diseases, she said.

Apollo Speciality Hospitals Madurai Division COO Neelakannan said the programme was an end-to-end personalised proactive health programme that brought together predictive risk analysis, doctor-curated health packages and cutting-edge diagnostics with expert evaluation.

According to a press statement, Apollo Health Check On Wheels is a bus equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment enabling people to take health tests on the go. It offers a range of tests, including digital x-ray, ultrasound, cardiac stress test, audiometry, ECHO, ECG, PFT, ENT and eye check-up, physical examination, basic vitals (height, weight, BP, pulse) check and blood sample collection.

The Mahakumbabhishekam of Sri Mahalakshmi Amman and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on the hospital campus was performed on Thursday. Special pujas and homams were performed on the occasion.

