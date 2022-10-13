AP woman, two others held for supplying ganja

Srikrishna L 2193
October 13, 2022 18:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THENI

ADVERTISEMENT

A special team led by two Inspectors from Theni district went in search of a woman in Andhra Pradesh and arrested her and two others for supplying ganja, said Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh here on Thursday.

In a statement, he said that the Myladampurai police had arrested M. Deivendran and D. Vaishnavkumar on August 9 and seized five kg of ganja. Based on their confession, the police realised that Rajalakshmi alias Rajakumari of Vishakapattinam had supplied the narcotic substance to the duo.

A special team zeroed in on the woman in Vishakapattinam recently. Subsequently the team secured M. Saravanan, 24, of Namakkal district and S Saran, 21, of Erode district. A goods vehicle from them was seized and they were arrested.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Theni district, the SP said out of 23 calls received on the special number, three cases were registered. The police seized properties in connection with three cases so far. The police team led by Inspectors Saravanan (Kadamalaikundu) and Jothi Babu (PEW, Uthamapalayam) were appreciated for their work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app